Starrcade to Air on WWE Network Next Weekend

– WWE is bringing its Starrcade live event to the WWE Network next weekend. The Network schedule is currently listing Starrcade for Sunday at 8 PM ET. The special will be one hour and features matches from Starrcade, which takes place on Saturday from Cincinnati, Ohio. It is not currently known which matches will air on the special.

The current card is as follows:

* WWE Intercontential Championship Street Fight: Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose

* Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

* Steel Cage Match: AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe

* United States Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rey Mysterio

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bar vs. New Day

* Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre

* The Miz vs. Rusev w/Lana

Special concert with Elias and Ric Flair

Also appearing: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Dolph Ziggler.