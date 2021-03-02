Stats & Notes on Bobby Lashley Winning the WWE Championship

– It was a long, winding road, but Bobby Lashley finally became WWE World champion for the first time in his career last night on Raw. With the title win, Lashley is now the third African American to win the WWE Championship following The Rock and Kofi Kingston. He won the title after making his original WWE debut on September 23, 2005, over 15 years ago.

As noted by the WWE Stats & Info Twitter, Bobby Lashley is now the fourth wrestler to become WWE champion after having first become US champion and then Intercontinental champion second. The first wrestler to do this was WWE Superstar Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin, followed by Kofi Kingston and Dean Ambrose, making Lashley the fourth. This title victory also grants him WWE Triple Crown champion status (Not counting ECW title reign as the title is now defunct).

Fightful noted that Lashley has now won world titles in three decades. He became ECW World champion in 2006, TNA World champion (now the Impact World Championship) in 2014, and WWE champion in 2021. Other wrestlers who held the WWE version of the ECW World title who also became WWE champion include Kane, CM Punk, Vince McMahon, Big Show, and Rob Van Dam. Also, as noted by Fightful, Lashley and RVD are the only two wrestlers who have held the WWE, ECW World, and TNA World titles.