Steph De Lander Agrees To a Date With PCO At TNA Against All Odds

Steph De Lander is down to date PCO, accepting his offer at TNA Against All Odds. PCO has been seeking De Lander’s affections for the past couple of weeks, and after his win over Rich Swann at the PPV, De Lander came out to give him an answer to his love letter that he gave her a couple of weeks ago.

De Lander ultimately told PCO “oui” in terms of a date, as you can see below.

