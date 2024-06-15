wrestling / News

Steph De Lander Agrees To a Date With PCO At TNA Against All Odds

June 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Steph De Lander PCO TNA Against All Odds Image Credit: TNA

Steph De Lander is down to date PCO, accepting his offer at TNA Against All Odds. PCO has been seeking De Lander’s affections for the past couple of weeks, and after his win over Rich Swann at the PPV, De Lander came out to give him an answer to his love letter that he gave her a couple of weeks ago.

De Lander ultimately told PCO “oui” in terms of a date, as you can see below.

Our own Thomas Hall’s full review of the TNA+ event is here.

