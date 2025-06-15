Steph De Lander Had a Good Experience With AEW Match, Weighs In On Possible Return

Steph De Lander had a match in AEW back in 2023, and she recently weighed in on a potential return. De Lander spoke about her experience working an AEW Dark match in early 2023 in her latest YouTube video, noting she might be up for going back there if the money is right.

“I had a good experience,” De Lander said (per Fightful). “Would I go back…? Maybe. I would go anywhere. I wouldn’t say just anywhere… but wherever my journey leads me and wherever the money takes me is where I’ll be.”

De Lander has been in TNA as of late, paired with Mance Warner.