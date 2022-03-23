Stephanie McMahon and Snoop Dogg Named To Faze Clan Board of Directors

Lifestyle and media platform Faze Clan has announced its board of directors, which includes Snoop Dogg and Stephanie McMahon. Here’s the press release:

FAZE CLAN ANNOUNCES ITS ANTICIPATED PUBLIC COMPANY BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Broadly-experienced Board to Oversee FaZe Clan’s Anticipated Growth Across Entertainment, Media and Web3

Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – March 22, 2022 – FaZe Clan, Inc. (“FaZe Clan”) the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today announced its anticipated Board of Directors to take effect upon consummation of FaZe Clan’s planned merger with B.Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPM) (“BRPM”), a publicly listed special purpose acquisition company. The merger is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

“We have assembled a best-in-class Board of Directors who bring broad and deep understanding of Gen Z and the rapidly changing digital media and entertainment landscape,” said Lee Trink, CEO of FaZe Clan. “I am excited to work with this fantastic group and benefit from their insights and guidance as we enter the public market and execute our multi-platform monetization strategy to create long-term shareholder value.”

FaZe Clan’s post-merger Board of Directors is expected to be comprised of:

Lee Trink, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, FaZe Clan and Chairman of the Board

Angela Dalton, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Signum Growth Capital

Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Cordozar Broadus Jr., American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, DJ, media personality and business entrepreneur

Daniel Shribman, Chief Investment Officer of B. Riley Financial

Mickie Rosen, Director of several US and Australian companies and Principal of Mickie Rosen Consulting

Nick Lewin, General Partner of Crown Predator Holdings

Paul Hamilton, Co-Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Atlanta Esports Ventures, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Greenspun Corporation and Principal of Province Inc.

Ross Levinsohn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Arena Group (formerly theMaven,Inc.)

Stephanie McMahon, Chief Brand Officer, World Wrestling Entertainment

Zach Katz, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Carte Blanche