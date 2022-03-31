Stephanie McMahon Doubts She’ll Ever Return to the Ring, Discusses Her Father Retiring

– WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon spoke to D Magazine’s Mike Piellucci ahead of WrestleMania 38. During the interview, Stephanie discussed her father possibly retiring from wrestling, the possibility of her making an in-ring return, and more. Below are some highlights:

Stephanie McMahon on if she’ll ever make an in-ring return: “Well, no one’s boots are ever officially hung up. But that being said, Ronda put me in my place about four years ago, so I highly doubt I would make a return to the ring unless it were exactly the perfect right thing that everyone needed me to do.”

On her father Vince McMahon retiring: “So I’m neither confirming nor denying anything, but in the hypothetical if I were to see my father get into the ring, I would say probably the same thing I would as an employee working for the company: I feel bad for whoever he’s in there with! Vince McMahon doesn’t lose! Vince McMahon will pull every trick out of the book, and he’ll create some new ones along the way! I am not worried about Vince McMahon at all. I worry about everyone else in there with him. … He has said, I think, publicly that he will ‘die in the chair.’ We’ll see. Who knows? Life is long and unpredictable, but somehow, I don’t see him retiring any time soon.”

Her thoughts on the future of two-night WrestleMania shows: “It remains to be seen. The prior two nights were in the middle of the pandemic, so we shall see as we move forward into an endemic world. It allows us to tell more stories and feature more talent. In the non-pandemic era, we had fans who traveled from over 60 countries, all 50 states, all coming to share this passion. To give them two nights of WrestleMania versus one, we hope to overdeliver on their expectations and blow them away with our storytelling and athleticism in the ring.”