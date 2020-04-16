Stephanie McMahon, Hulk Hogan, Triple H, Edge and More React To Howard Finkel’s Passing

As we reported earlier today, WWE Hall of Famer and ring announcer Howard Finkel passed away at the age of 69. There has been an outpouring of love from the wrestling industry on social media, including Stephanie McMahon, Edge, Triple H, Hulk Hogan, Big E, Jim Ross, the NWA and more.

McMahon wrote: “In what has already been a tough week for our @WWE family, today we lost our 1st ever employee and WWE Hall of Famer, @howardfinkel. Howard’s voice is iconic & recognized by generations of fans. He will be missed. #RIPHowardFinkel Thank you for everything.”

Edge added: “I will miss this man. Howard Finkel was the voice @christian4peeps and I emulated when we performed our own ring introductions for our living room or side yard(depending on the weather) wrestling “shows”. I know there’s an entire generation of kids, now grizzled adults who did the same thing. He was “our voice”. When I debuted in the WWE and I heard Howard’s voice introduce Edge, I welled up. THAT’S when it became real that I’d made it. I will never forget the goosebumps I had the night on a house show at The Skydome when he said “and NEEEEEEWWWW Intercontinental Champion”. Our first tag title win at WrestleMania of all places. The voice? Howard. More importantly than all of that, he was my friend. He was a genuine, warm and compassionate man who absolutely LOVED his job. I remember standing with him nightly behind the curtain with a bunch of the boys firing him up as Welcome to the Jungle played for his ring intro music. This hurts. The Fink. The best. Ever.”

Im crushed

I lost my friend today

I saw him once a month

The Voice of Wrestling

I loved him so much

Howard Finkel was iconic in every sense. His passion for the sport was endless. Next to Vince himself I don't know if anyone adored WWE as much as Howard. A true sweetheart and kind soul. The voice of WWE/WWF forever left his mark and will forever be missed. #RIPFink — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) April 16, 2020

I saved the first voicemail that he ever left me. He was calling to inform me of my NEWWW travel. My Dad and I thought it was the coolest thing.

