Stephanie Vaquer Sees No Difference Between Main Roster and NXT, Says She’d Succeed Anywhere

Stephanie Vaquer is rumored to be headed to the main roster soon, but she doesn’t seem to mind which show she gets drafted to. In an interview with WFLA News Channel 8 (via Wrestling Inc), Vaquer believes that she would succeed no matter what show she’d end up on.

She said: “I don’t feel a big difference [between the main roster and NXT]. I feel at home, so Raw, NXT, everything is … I feel at home, and I don’t feel a big difference.”

Vaquer is currently in NXT and said that she thinks it’s the best women’s division in the business. She added: “NXT women’s division is the best on the planet. So, now I am at the top of the NXT women’s division and it’s hard. [There are] A lot of really good opponents, a lot of really good wrestlers, but I like challenges. I’m really happy with all the NXT women’s and so proud of the NXT women’s division.“