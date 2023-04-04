Stephen Amell Thanks WWE for Ruining His Life Two Nights in a Row

– Actor Stephen Amell of Heels and Arrow fame was ringside for last night’s edition of WWE Raw, and he was none too happy with seeing Brock Lesnar absolutely annihilate Cody Rhodes to close out last night’s show. After seeing Cody lose to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 and then get beaten down by Brock Lesnar, he had his “life” ruined for two nights in a row, which he noted on Twitter.

Stephen Amell tweeted, “I’d like to thank the @wwe for ruining my life on two consecutive nights.” You can view the clip he shared below: