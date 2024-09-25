Steve Austin Says He’s Fallen in Love with Racing Side-by-Side for VORRA

In an interview with Too Much Access (via Fightful), Steve Austin spoke about his newfound love of racing side-by-side, which he does professionally for VORRA. VORRA stands for Valley Off Road Racing Association, and Austin competes in the sportsman division.

He said: “I found racing side-by-side, and I’ve been doing it for about a year and a half, and I’ve absolutely fallen in love with it. It’s just so different from anything I’ve ever done because I’ve been driving recreationally, but when you start racing and pushing the machine to its limits and pushing yourself to your limits, which you don’t know that you have yet because you’ve never driven at 100%, it takes a while to learn how to do that. So I equate it with when I first started wrestling, I sucked, and when I first started driving these things, I won’t say I sucked, but I had a lot to learn, and the biggest mistake you make in pro wrestling is trying to do everything too fast. In racing, they’ll tell you, and it didn’t make sense to me until I ran a few races, in order to drive fast, you must first learn to drive slow, and I couldn’t believe it took me this long to find the sport that I found. At 58 last year, I was the rookie of the year in the federation, so I was the rookie of the year when I started my wrestling career in 1990. So I think I was the oldest fucking rookie to ever win that award. I’m competing against…there’s people my age, but there’s also people that are half my age. One of my arch rivals last year was a 14-year-old girl. She can drive her ass off. So when you’re born out there and you get that DNA in you, them kids are fast. It’s fun, it’s competitive, it gives me something to do.“