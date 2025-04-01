Steve Austin Reflects On WrestleMania 13 Match Being Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Steve Austin and Bret Hart’s famed WrestleMania 13 match is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, something Austin commented on during a recent autograph signing. As noted, it was announced on Friday that the match will be the first “Immortal Moment” inducted into the Hall of Fame at WrestleMania 41. Austin did an autograph signing with American Icon Autographs and was asked about the induction; you can see highlights below ():

On what if anything the induction means to him: “Yes and no. I men’s, it was a hell of a match and we knew it at the time, I think it was good that it was in Chicago because Chicago is kind of a stronghold for me but it would’ve worked anywhere with the fact that it happened with Bret The Hitman Hart. There’s a couple behind-the-scenes stories that I don’t want to talk about but it was a hell of a match and it’s cool for people to still remember it damn near 30 years later. Yeah, it means something to me because if it wasn’t for the fans, I wouldn’t be sitting here. So, the fact that match is relevant and it’s going into 2025 Hall Of Fame for matches and it’s the first match to be inducted, cool.”

On if he had another match he would want to have go in first: “Man, I had a hell of a barn burner with Steamboat, 30 minute broadway at the LA Forum 100 years ago but there was nobody filming it, it was a house show, but god damn it was a good match. I always liked Rock and Austin at 17 in Houston at the Astrodome because we were cooking and that’s one of the best WrestleManias of all time. Everybody got off that night and everybody had a great match. So when you have to follow everything, main event, of course you’re the biggest reason that the people are there. But it’s everybody together and everybody gets off and you get off to have the best match you can, that was special. I always enjoyed that match with Owen Hart before I got dropped on my head. That was a bad accident but we were having a damn good match up until that point. There’s a bunch of other ones, there’s some ones where we completely s**t the bed.”

Triple H, Michelle McCool, Lex Luger, and The Natural Disasters have also been announced for the WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025.

