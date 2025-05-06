– During a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin discussed which current WWE Superstars he thinks have the it-factor right now. He specifically named Rhea Ripley and Bron Breakker. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Steve Austin on Rhea Ripley: “Rhea is doing it right. She’s been around for a minute. She’s a veteran, but she still gets better. I like the way she bumps. She takes a lot of pride in the way she bumps and sells. She’s a solid physical person. I’d like to see Charlotte get back on track with her storyline or whatever is going on with her because I love her.”

On starting an angle for Bayley and Becky Lynch, his thoughts on Bron Breakker: “Bayley didn’t get to perform at WrestleMania, but I love they’re starting up an angle with her and Becky. I love that Becky is back. Guy-wise, I love what Bron Breakker is doing, want to see how he improves. It’s interesting to see he’s with Paul Heyman. If Paul Heyman can’t get the best out of you, you’re a lost cause. That kid has blue-chipper written all over him. Under the learning tree of Paul Heyman, I look for big things from Bron Breakker. There are a ton of men or women I’m not going to mention just because my wife doesn’t watch wrestling, so I don’t watch wrestling as much as I used to.”