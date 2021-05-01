Steve Cutler Details Process of Trying to Meet With Vince McMahon, Being Told to Wait in Catering

– Fightful Select recently spoke to recently released WWE talent, Steve Cutler (aka Steve Maclin), who detailed the process of trying to land a meeting with Vince McMahon in WWE. Cutler was released from the roster earlier this year. During the interview, Cutler shared details on the process of trying to meet Vince McMahon at his office, but eventually, he was told to stop doing it later on.

During the interview, Cutler noted that he often spent time waiting in a line to meet with the WWE Chairman outside his office throughout 2020, along with Chelsea Green, who was released from WWE last April. Cutler said that some wrestlers, such as Bayley, encouraged them to wait to meet with Vince McMahon and told them that they were doing the right thing. However, they were eventually told later on not to wait outside McMahon’s office any longer. Instead, they were told to wait in the catering area, and that they would be notified later when McMahon was ready.

Steve Cutler was able to eventually meet with Bruce Prichard, who is said to have mentioned the idea of the grouping with King Baron Corbin. Later on, he received a second meeting with both Bruce Prichard and Vince McMahon. Last December, Corbin Cutler and Blake were introduced by Corbin as the Knights of the Lone Wolf on SmackDown.