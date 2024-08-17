Steve Maclin On The Best Advice He’d Give To Anyone Starting Wrestling

In an interview with Fightful prior to TNA Slammiversary, Steve Maclin spoke about the advice he’d give to people starting wrestling and the importance of playing the long game.

He said: “Wrestling is not a sprint, it’s a marathon. That’s the best advice I can give to anybody that’s getting into wrestling or even as a fan watching, you have to play the long game and watch how things unfold. Things are always ever changing behind the scenes. You never know what’s going to happen on the political side of things, on the business side of it and then on the wrestling side, I can only control what I can. I’m going to go out there and do my part by going out there and performing to the best of my abilities. I think I’ve done that since my time here in TNA, being a former world champion and now competing at Slammiversary for the World title in a six man match with five of the best competitors that TNA possibly has to offer. It just shows the testament to what I have in myself and believability and you just take the opportunities that come with you. So if you wanna say six to seven months, I went from a pre-show to here and like I told you then, for Hard to Kill, to be the pre-show and the rebirth of TNA, to be the first person to set the tone and here I am at Slammiversary, it’s a testament to my work and it’s also a testament to the opportunity and the trust that the company has in me.“