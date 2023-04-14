Steve Maclin Extols His “Best Friend” Wesley Blake

In a recent Fightful interview, Steve Maclin recalled his experiences working with Wesley Black during their tenure at WWE NXT and commented on the friendship that has carried the pair forward to the present day (per Wrestling Inc). Having both left WWE in the interim, Blake and Maclin most recently reconnected in the ring to win a tag team match for Wrestling Revolver in 2022. Maclin shared his reaction to the opportunity and credited Blake’s talent in the ring. You can read a few highlights from Maclin and watch the full interview below.

On being able to reunite with Blake for a team-up: “It’s the best … He’s my brother. He’s my best friend. We don’t hide anything from each other. We talk to each other. We text, call every morning [when] he’s taking the kids to school. We’re always FaceTiming and chatting.”

On Blake’s talent as an in-ring performer: “He’s one of the absolute best; flawless in that ring. Just no wasted motions with him.”