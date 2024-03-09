Steve Maclin Confirms His TNA Deal Is Up In May: ‘I Would Love To Stay’

Steve Maclin has confirmed a report that his current contract with TNA ends in May. Maclin spoke with WrestleZone’s Bill Pritchard and confirmed a report from Fightful last month that his contract with the company is up in May.

“I know my deal’s up in May with TNA,” Maclin said. “I would love to stay. I’ve let management know that I’ve been enjoying my time here and loving my time here. But it’s one of those things where if it’s gonna come down to a choice on what’s going to be best for me and my family. So right now, I am focused more or less on just this Friday in Windsor. I’m taking it one match at a time, but I know that I have a lot to prove as well for them to come back at me with an offer to stay, so that’s on me.”

Maclin faced Nic Nemeth at Friday’s Sacrifice event, with Nemeth picking up the win.