Steve Maclin Praises Wesley Blake, Says Working With Him Is ‘The Best’

Steve Maclin is a close friend to his tag partner Wesley Blake, and he recently spoke about his admiration for Blake as a wrestler. The Impact World Champion spoke with Fightful for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:

On Blake coaching at the Performance Center: “He’s my brother. He’s my best friend. We don’t hide anything from each other. We talk to each other. We text, call. Every morning he takes the kids to school, we’re FaceTiming and chatting. Working with him is the best. He is one of the best workers out there. I hate that people don’t know that, and one day, hopefully, they get to. But if not, he’s in a position now where he’s possibly training the future of this business. I don’t know if I can say that. But I said it. So he’s in a position right now where he’s going to be giving back to wrestling in a different way. Who better? Because he’s one of the absolute best. Flawless in that ring. No wasted motions with him.”

on working with Blake: “He’s my brother, and working with him is the best. Who gets to work with their best friend? I get to work with my best friend. I get to travel with my best friend. We wrestled last night at Pro Wrestling Revolver in Dayton. That’s the fun thing of tagging. Blake and I got to tag so long and then last night, she’s never really been a tag wrestler. Even with her and Chelsea, they come to me, ‘Oh, what do you and Blake do?’ I’m just like, ‘Oh, do this spot. Do this spot. Try this. Maybe this’ll work for you.’ So it’s just fun to take the things that I’ve learned and pass it on to each other. That’s where we have ebbs and flow in the house of, ‘Hey this worked. Maybe this didn’t work,’ and it’s fun to have that dynamic in life.”