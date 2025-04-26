Steve Maclin Says He’s Proud of Joe Hendry For His Wrestlemania 41 Opportunity

As previously reported, Joe Hendry made his Wrestlemania debut this past Sunday when he answered Randy Orton’s open challenge. Hendry would end up losing the match. In an interview with Sportskeeda (via Fightful), Steve Maclin spoke about Hendry’s Wrestlemania appearance and said he was proud of him for getting the opportunity.

He said: “I’m so very proud for him to have that opportunity and take that moment and to go out there as the TNA World Champion against one of the best of all time and a future Hall Of Famer in Randy Orton for the time that they had. I know there’s a lot of animosity towards how the outcome of the match was and it was quick but it’s like, you’re in there with Randy Orton. Joe got to show the world who Joe Hendry is. If you don’t believe in him, I’m sure everybody believes in him now or is starting to believe in what Joe Hendry is and what this phenomenon of just this aura that he has of this song that got hot and now people realize, oh wow, this guy is very entertaining and a very good wrestler. It’s very fitting for him to have that stage and have that opportunity, for me, I was very happy for him.“