Stevie Richards Explains Recent Spinal Infection Diagnosis And Recovery Plans
March 20, 2023
As previously reported, Stevie Richards has been suffering from recent spinal issues and spent time in hospital for diagnosis and treatment. Richards recently posted an explanatory video to his YouTube channel detailing the story of how the health issues initially started and what transpired in the process of his medical treatment. You can watch the complete video below, described as:
In this video, I give a detailed account of the past 6 weeks and what exactly debilitated me.
We will be documenting the every step of my recovery, so please stay subscribed and notified.
