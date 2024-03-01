Sting Reflects On Match With Undertaker That Never Happened

Sting never got the match everyone wanted him to have against The Undertaker, and he reflected on the matter recently. Wrestling fans wanted the match between Sting and Taker for years, and The Icon spoke about the match in an interview with CBS Sports. You can see highlights below:

On the match having been a possibility when he was in WWE: “I think if it was done right, it could have been a night, for sure, everyone would remember and never forget. They would be talking about it to this day. But it just was not going to happen. I thought, ‘Well, maybe if I get my foot in the door, we’ll see what happens.’ So I got my foot in the door. We did a WrestleMania with Triple H and then Vince [Vince McMahon] called and said, ‘Hey, I want you to have a world title match with Seth. Would you be willing to do that?’ ‘Yeah, I’d be willing to do that.’ Still, in hopes that somehow I could get in there with Taker.”

On how he thinks it would have gone: “I had so many ideas over the years. A lot of times, smoke and mirrors aren’t good things. But in our situation, I think with his gimmick and the mystiques of his character and mine, we couldn’t have enough smoke and mirrors. I think it definitely would have been a night that people remembered. Man, I would have loved to have seen that. If I could have had that match alone, I would have been great. I wouldn’t have had to do anything else.”