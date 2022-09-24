wrestling / News
Sting To Be Part of Great Muta’s Final Match
September 24, 2022 | Posted by
Sting is heading to Japan to be part of The Great Muta’s final match. Following Muta’s appearance on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, Pro Wrestling NOAH announced that Sting will be heading to Japan to participate in the Great Muta Final Bye-Bye show on January 22nd, 2013.
The announcement notes that Sting, a longtime rival of Muta’s, “has decided to participate in the Yokohama Arena tournament” following Muta’s appearance on tonight’s Rampage.
／
😈【緊急速報】グレート・ムタFINALマッチに" スティング "参戦決定‼‼‼‼‼
＼
「GREAT MUTA FINAL “BYE-BYE“」
📅2023年1月22日(日) 15:00開始/13:30開場
🏢横浜アリーナ
Sting returns to JAPAN.
⇒https://t.co/CQ6k3XPfsZ#noah_ghc #AEW#byebyeMUTA #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/3AMdQbpREN
— プロレスリング・ノア ｜PROWRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) September 24, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Note On How Much MJF Is Rumored To Be Earning In AEW
- Chris Jericho Comments On Recent Backstage Drama in AEW, Talks About AEW’s ‘Exciting’ Reset
- Kevin Nash Says CM Punk Is ‘Tired’, Calls Him A ‘Bit of a Prick’ & Tells Him To ‘Shut The F*ck Up’
- Ronda Rousey Says She ‘Missed Out’ On Enjoying Her Royal Rumble Win