Sting To Be Part of Great Muta’s Final Match

Sting is heading to Japan to be part of The Great Muta’s final match. Following Muta’s appearance on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, Pro Wrestling NOAH announced that Sting will be heading to Japan to participate in the Great Muta Final Bye-Bye show on January 22nd, 2013.

The announcement notes that Sting, a longtime rival of Muta’s, “has decided to participate in the Yokohama Arena tournament” following Muta’s appearance on tonight’s Rampage.