Sting Reacts To Britt Baker Using Mask To Attack Mercedes Mone

Britt Baker used a Sting mask to facilitate her attack on Mercedes Mone on last week’s Dynamite, and The Icon took to social media to react to the moment. Baker attacked Mone from the audience using a mask of the retired AEW star on last Wednesday’s show. Sting posted to his Twitter account to share a clip of the segment, writing:

“It’s Showtime for D.M.D.

@RealBrittBaker”

Sting retired from the ring following his match at AEW Revolution in March. Baker returned to AEW TV at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, staring down Mone after the latter’s win over Stephanie Vaquer.