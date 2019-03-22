Sting Says He Would Only Return To The Ring For A Match With The Undertaker

Sting was a guest at the Liverpool Comic-Con where he took part in a panel and was asked by Wrestling Travel if he’d ever return to the ring. The 60-year-old WWE Hall of Famer said he would, but only for a match with the Undertaker.

He said: “I mean, everyone knows who it would be. Taker, he’s the only guy I’d come out of retirement for now. No one else. We could just never get it together to make it happen. When I started talking to WWE he was booked with Brock and then I did the deal with Triple H and he had another feud going on at the time, so it was just one of those things we couldn’t make happen. But I don’t regret it not happening either, I mean I got to face Triple H at my first WrestleMania and then wrestle Seth for the world title, so I didn’t do too badly out of that deal. But yeah, now, the only person I’m getting back in the ring for is Taker.”

He also said that his injury in his match with Seth Rollins at Night of Champions 2015 didn’t derail any big plans and he wasn’t set to win the title that night.

He added: “There weren’t really any set plans for me after the Seth match if I hadn’t got injured. The idea was just for me to have one off matches here and there, but I didn’t have any planned opponents or anything like that, we were just going to see what was best for business at the time.“