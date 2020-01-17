wrestling / News
Stipulation To Be Added to Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin At Royal Rumble
January 17, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has announced a stipulation for the tables match between Roman Reigns and Robert Roode on tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. The winner of that match will get to choose the stipulation for Reigns’ match with Baron Corbin at the Royal Rumble. The lineup also includes:
* John Morrison vs. Big E
* Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks
* Kane makes an appearance
In even BIGGER news, the winner of this match tonight will get to pick the stipulation for @WWERomanReigns' match against King @BaronCorbinWWE at #RoyalRumble! https://t.co/XNNBrkG3Zr
— WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2020
