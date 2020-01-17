wrestling / News

Stipulation To Be Added to Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin At Royal Rumble

January 17, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Smackdown Roman Reigns Robert Roode

WWE has announced a stipulation for the tables match between Roman Reigns and Robert Roode on tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. The winner of that match will get to choose the stipulation for Reigns’ match with Baron Corbin at the Royal Rumble. The lineup also includes:

* John Morrison vs. Big E
* Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks
* Kane makes an appearance

