The Street Profits Address Not Getting Booked for WrestleMania 41

– During a recent appearance on It Is What It Is, WWE Superstars and Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) discussed not working this year’s WrestleMania 41 event. They currently aren’t booked for the card. Instead, they will be defending their tag team titles on tomorrow’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown on USA Network. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Montez Ford on not making it onto the WrestleMania 41 card: “I think the fans should still be happy. This gives a chance for other WWE superstars who have never been on WrestleMania to showcase themselves. I tell them like, hey man, there’s other WWE superstars that it’s their first time doing this or anything. We’re kicking this weekend off on Friday on SmackDown with our WWE Tag Team Championships on the line in title town. Congrats to everyone that’s involved in WrestleMania this weekend, we’re definitely gonna be there to support.”

Angelo Dawkins on how you have to sometimes play your role: “I’d be lieing if I said I don’t wanna ride the pine, but sometimes you’ve got to play your role, you’ve got to ride the bench sometimes. Aye, you know what? We on SmackDown, we defending the titles, we gonna do work against Motor City Machine Guns, we’re gonna beat them boys down. We gonna go out there and put on a show.”

The Street Profits defend the WWE Tag Team Championships tomorrow night on SmackDown against former champions, The Motor City Machine Guns. Tomorrow’s show is being held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST.