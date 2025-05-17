wrestling / News
Suicide Silence React To Rhea Ripley Mentioning Them on Cold As Balls
May 17, 2025 | Posted by
During her appearance on Kevin Hart’s ‘Cold As Balls’ web series, Rhea Ripley gave a shoutout to the band Suicide Silence. Her stomp during her entrance is a tribute to original singer Mitch Luker. In a post on Instagram, the band expressed their appreciation for the mention. They also vowed to wear her merchandise on stage.
