Sukeban Announces Los Angeles Show In July

Sukeban’s latest show will take place in Los Angeles next month. The Japanese wrestling company sent out a press release to 411 announcing that tickets are now on sale for their show on July 5th at the Anime Expo convention in L.A.

The full announcement reads:

Sukeban Coming to Anime Expo in Los Angeles, Tickets on Sale Now

Following sold out events in New York, Miami, Los Angeles, London, and Berlin, tickets are on sale now for the Japanese female wrestling league’s return to Los Angeles

Sukeban, the Japanese female wrestling league, today released tickets for its return to Los Angeles, taking place at the Anime Expo convention in Downtown Los Angeles on July 5th at 8pm PT.

Tickets are available now at sukeban.com/AX. Sukeban will transform the Anime Expo main entrance into a fan experience with programming throughout the entirety of the convention, with an outdoor arena built for the main fight on July 5th on the North Plaza of the LA Convention Center. Doors open for the main fight at 7pm PT.

Members of the Cherry Bomb Girls, Vandals, Dangerous Liaisons, and Harajuku Stars are scheduled to fight, including Sukeban champion Sareee Bomb, who will defend her title. Sukeban’s stars will also appear, including Sukeban Commissioner Bull Nakano, as well as Ichigo Sayaka, Maya Mamushi, Crush Yuu, Atomic Banshee, Midnight Player, Queen of Hearts, Stray Cat, and more, including a new stable that is scheduled to debut. The full fight card will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Anime Expo event follows Sukeban’s sold-out fights in New York, Miami, Los Angeles, London, and Berlin. In the most recent title fight, Sareee Bomb captured the Sukeban World Championship from Commander Nakajima in London.

Sukeban will feature original anime and manga at the event illustrated by Tuesday, as well as special performances, music, and cameos. Limited edition merchandise featuring Tuesday’s art will be available at the event.

For more information, visit sukeban.com and follow Sukeban on Instagram, TikTok, and X at @sukeban_world.