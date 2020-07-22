Sumie Sakai on How Jushin Liger Advised Her to Reconsider Retiring

– Steel Chair Magazine and Humza Hussain recently spoke to 48-year-old former ROH Women of Honor champion Sumie Sakai, who discussed her career. Below are some highlights.

Sumie Sakai on being part of ROH’s first women’s match in 2002: “Hmmmm… in 2002… Women’s pro wrestling in the United States was different than Japanese Women’s Wrestling… My main goal has always been to have the best match possible with every opponent and do my best for the fans and wrestling companies that I worked for. It was an honour to be in ROH’s first women’s match against Simply Luscious.”

On the biggest moments of her career: “It absolutely is. It was a huge thrill sharing the ring at Madison Square Garden with the Stardom girls. I appreciate the chance that Ring of Honor have given me to help develop our women wrestlers. It has had a positive effect on their mentality and their in-ring skills and has helped encourage many women as well as men to make Ring of Honor their wrestling home.”

On how Jushin Liger told her to reconsider retiring about 2 years ago: “About two years ago, it became known in the business that I was considering retirement. I wrestled a match with Tenille in Las Vegas. I didn’t know it at the time, but Jushin Liger, who I have always admired and have had the utmost respect for as a wrestler and a person, watched my match. He took me aside afterward and said that I should reconsider retiring because I can still help so many people and that I can still ‘go.’ I will quit when I DECIDE to quit!”

Sakai on the future of the ROH women’s division: “I want to encourage the great, young talent in our women’s division to share their unique experiences and talent, so we can all grow and get better.”