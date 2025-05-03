– During a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic, former WWE Superstar Danielle Moinet (aka Summer Rae) spoke about getting called up to the main roster to become Fandango’s valet, and how Triple H advised her and gave her a crash course. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Summer Rae on becoming Fandango’s new valet: “What happened was Twitter lost their minds. I debuted. She (Fandango’s original dance partner) couldn’t go overseas because she wasn’t an employee with WWE. So they brought me. London RAW happened, I debuted, Chris Jericho against Fandango, Jericho takes me, dips me. It’s probably the most attention the dancer got, but it just happened to be me, so they should have changed the storyline that week. The Internet was so happy, next week we go home, I’m not on TV. Internet loses their mind.”

On Triple H advising her on being a valet: “It’s before Give Divas A Chance, so it’s before we knew that WWE cared about socials so then one week went by, maybe two, I got called up and Hunter said, ‘okay, The only reason you’re here is because the internet lost their mind. Watch Chyna in DX, see how she valets, emulate what she does,’ which I thought Chyna, I couldn’t take my eyes off Chyna. So it was a bad example is what he said. He just was like, I always want you a little bit behind Dango. I always want you looking at him, never into the camera. So in that moment, Hunter gave me a quick crash course of valeting and I never left.”