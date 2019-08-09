WWE News: Summerslam Kickoff Show To Air In VR, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross Get New Shirt, Singh Brothers Present Bollywood Hobbs and Shaw

– WWE and NextVR have announced that the Summerslam Kickoff pre-show on Sunday will air live in VR through Oculus GO and Gear VR. Here’s the press release:

SummerSlam Kickoff will be live on NextVR and Oculus Venues this Sunday

You can experience this SummerSlam Kickoff Show live in virtual reality this Sunday by using an Oculus GO or Gear VR headset.

Download the Oculus Venues App to join the crowd for a social experience, or download the NextVR App for an immersive 3D Virtual Reality experience!

It’s all happening LIVE, this Sunday, in virtual reality. Don’t miss out on this incredible SummerSlam Kickoff experience, live beginning at 5 ET/2 PT!

– WWE Shop is now selling a new team shirt for Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

– The Singh Brothers have posted their Bollywood version of Hobbs and Shaw.