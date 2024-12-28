wrestling / News
Jey Uso, Braun Strowman, & Sami Zayn Bring Kids of Bray Wyatt & Brodie Lee Into the Ring After WWE SmackDown Goes Off the Air
– After last night’s WWE SmackDown went off the air, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Braun Strowman stayed in the ring, with Sami Zayn addressing the crowd and talking about this being a huge record-breaking year in WWE history. Zayn talked about Jey Uso taking the next step and becoming a “mega star” with fans chanting “YEET!” Zayn called 2024 “the year of Jey Uso.”
Uso then got on the microphone and noted the widow of the late Bray Wyatt, JoJo Offerman, was in attendance, along with their children, along with the wife and children of the late Brodie Lee (aka Jon Huber/Luke Harper), paying tribute to the late former WWE Superstars. Braun Strowman brought in Wyatt’s son [also Strowman’s godson], Knash Rotunda, into the ring and spoke about overcoming his neck injuries and adversity this year.
Jey Uso then invited the kids the other kids into the ring, saying, “This the Wyatt Family for real. This the next Bloodline for real.” You can see footage of those off-air moments for WWE SmackDown below:
Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman, and Jey Uso segment after #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/nXDQ4vRAtx
— Cory (@Cory_Hays407) December 28, 2024
Fireflies in Tampa for Bray Wyatt’s Kids #WWE pic.twitter.com/Zu1Bw0LXz1
— Drew TheThemeParkDude 🎄 (@DrewTheDude123) December 28, 2024
