Sw3rve The Realest Says He Might Be Abandoning Use of Chaka Khan Song

In an interview with Fightful, Sw3rve The Realest said that he was considering moving on from his use of Chaka Khan’s ‘Ain’t Nobody’ as his theme song. He most recently used the song at TERMINUS II.

He said: “I used it for TERMINUS, they allowed it. New Japan wouldn’t allow it. PROGRESS wouldn’t allow it because they’re still going on WWE Network — sidebar; snuck my way back on there. At this point, this is a different version of me. I don’t think I need ‘Ain’t Nobody.’ I need to get away. I can’t own it. I love it, but I can’t own it. Maybe there would be a special occasion in the future where it means something bigger, but it’s been three years, you haven’t heard me come out to it, but I gave it to TERMINUS, it’s the first time I used it. I might need a different feel. That was a feeling I had and it got people attached to me. Now I need people attached to me in a different way, a different manner. It was cool. Coming out to DEFY, I came out to ‘Ain’t Nobody,’ because the nostalgia had to hit. Instantly remembered. DEFY fans who hadn’t seen me for three years or new fans, ‘Who is this guy?’ You hear that and it’s ‘oh snap, that’s Swerve.’ Now, against Nick Wayne, it’s Green Goblin and Tom Holland Spider-Man. I need a whole different vibe. I can’t have people dancing with me. I’m also testing the waters each and every independent I go to. I’m always figuring things out, changing things up, giving it a feel. I feel like Iron man building the suit. I’m doing that constantly and I do it as I’m working, driving, traveling, I’m seeing Matrix numbers in front of my face when it comes to this stuff, that’s what makes me unique.“