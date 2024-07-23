wrestling / News

Swag Golf Reveals New WWE Collection of nWo Head Covers

July 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Swag Golf WWE NWO Image Credit: Swag Golf

Swag Golf revealed a new collection of WWE products inspired by WWE Hall of Famers, the New World Order (nWo). The new nWo head covers include ones for Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Hulk Hogan. They will be available starting August 3, just in time for SummerSlam.

You can view some images of the newly revealed head cover collection below:





More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading