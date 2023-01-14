Swerve Strickland Gives More Details On His Mogul Affiliates Group

In an interview with the Cruz Show (via Fightful), Swerve Strickland spoke more about his Mogul Affiliates group, which includes Parker Boudreaux & Granden Goetzman. The two backed him up on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite and helped him take out Keith Lee. Goetzman has not been given a character name in AEW yet.

He said: “We haven’t named this guy [Goetzman] yet, that’s somebody, y’all gotta keep watching the show. Then Parker Boudreaux right here, one of the most tapped-in wrestlers in the industry, today, a million followers. Man had Kevin Durant talking with him. We’re in the studio linking up all the time. Big time influence in the culture. That’s why they’re here, this is a big culture thing. A lot of our circles intertwine, that’s why we connected on a different level. My man over here [Goetzman] played pro baseball for seven years. There is a lot of history behind both of these guys that you’re going to want to study and really look up and follow our stories as we go forward on AEW. A lot of these fans want to see everything, all the information given to you at once. Walking Dead isn’t giving you everything in three seasons. We’re at 20 seasons now because there is a mystery to things. That’s how we move. Mogul Affiliates, we move with mystery and intrigue. That’s why we’re going to be on TV every week, which is a challenge in the wrestling industry in itself. We don’t think about wrestling, we think about television, we’re just good at wrestling.“