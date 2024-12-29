Swerve Strickland Mocks Ricochet, Covers Him In Toilet Paper At AEW Worlds End

Swerve Strickland had no pity for Ricochet, TP’ing him after his loss at AEW Worlds End. As noted, Kazuchika Okada defeated Ricochet in the semifinals of the AEW Continental Classic on the PPV. After the match, Ricochet was left in the ring and Strickland came out to address him from the stage.

Strickland told Ricochet that he was keeping his promise to embarrass him if he didn’t win the tournament and said he’d talked a lot of trash since he came to AEW. Prince Nana came out with a cart full of toilet paper, which he handed to the fans. Strickland then wished Ricochet a happy new year and the fans threw the rolls into the ring, TP’ing Ricochet.