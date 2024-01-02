Swerve Strickland Would Like To See Rick Ross Do More With AEW

Rick Ross linked up with Mogul Affiliates in AEW in late 2022, and Swerve Strickland would like to see Ross do more with the company. The hip-hop star was involved in the December 21st, 2022 segment where Strickland turned against Keith Lee, but he hasn’t been seen on AEW TV since.

Strickland appeared on the State of Florida Sports podcast recently and talked about Ross’ appearance in AEW and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On how Ross’ appearance came about: “That was a connection from my agent, shoutout to Albert, he’s been doing amazing work. He has some of the greatest connections you could ask for in the hip hop realm. He’s always been an advocate of, ‘We have to crossover, we have to integrate and crossover to other platforms that you just don’t see.’ One of the best clients he works with is Rick Ross. I was like, ‘Is that possible?’ I didn’t think it was possible to happen, but he made it happen. Rick Ross was down. It was Baltimore at Dynamite. I greeted him out of the truck. He was all energy, all enthusiasm, just ready to go. He’s freestyling all these things off the top of his head on what he wants to say. He’s a performer. One take, one shot, he just goes. He’s got it.”

On wanting to see Ross to more with AEW: “He’s another one that understands comedic timing, which a lot of artists necessarily don’t. Rick Ross is one of the most comedic timing professionals out there in the business. I would love to get him more integrated into AEW, even crossing over and doing stuff outside of it with his drink and on stage. There is more of that to come, hopefully, but we’re going to push for it and make it happen. The introduction, it was like I felt like I had known this man for years. It’s still a great relationship,” he said.