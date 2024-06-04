Swerve Strickland Talks Why Now Is The Most Important Time Of His Career

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Swerve Strickland was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he discussed this time in his career. Here are the highlights (per Wrestling Inc):

On his current run: “This is probably the most important time of my career,” Strickland said. “Not just for me and the accomplishment of making history in AEW, but just for the influence outside of it. Being the first and being in the moment where people are really paying so much more attention, kind of like the magnifying glass on you a little bit harder because of the time and the history, and all the importance surrounding the moment of winning at Dynasty and stuff like that.”

On the pressure of being World Champion: “Now following week by week and how I’m moving, how I’m being presented, how I’m performing, everything’s just amplified so much more. So this is probably the most important time than say like maybe if I become the four-time champion, the first one, people are always going to come back to the first one no matter what.”