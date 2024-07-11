wrestling / News
Swerve Strickland Says He’s Joining Team AEW For Blood & Guts, Challenges Kazuchika Okada
July 10, 2024 | Posted by
Swerve Strickland has joined Team AEW, and will battle The Elite in Blood & Guts. Wednesday night’s show saw the AEW World Champion announce that he was joining Mark Briscoe on Team AEW in the match and would lead the team to victory, something he noted that Bryan Danielson was unable to do at Anarchy in the Arena.
Strickland also said that he was issuing a challenge to Kazuchika Okada, though there’s no word on when that match will take place.
AEW Blood & Guts will take place on the July 24th episode of Dynamite.
https://x.com/AEW/status/1811203160385483101
https://x.com/AEWonTV/status/1811202723993305207
