Swerve Strickland To Be Part of Rolling Loud This Weekend

Swerve Strickland is headed to Rolling Loud, with the AEW star set to be part of the hip-hop festival’s lineup. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion took to Twitter on Friday to announce that he’ll be part of the festival’s Mix Weekend with DJ Whoo Kid on Shade 45.

Whoo Kid appeared on this week’s Grand Slam Dynamite, walking The Acclaimed to the ring for their AEW Tag Team Title match Strickland and Keith Lee, with Fabolous walking Swerve In Out Glory out.

The festival began on Friday and during his set, Westside Gunn performed with a replica AEW World Championship on his shoulder, as you can see below.