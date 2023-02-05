– During a recent edition of Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective podcast, AEW star Swerve Strickland discussed his new stable, the Mogul Affiliates, and what he wants to do with the group. He also addressed Parker Boudreaux getting a lot of Brock Lesnar comparisons earlier in his career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Swerve Strickland on the pressure on Parker Boudreaux to get rid of the Brock Lesnar comparisons: “There’s a lot of people in the fanbase that’s kind of doubting that because I feel like the conditioning is to doubt what’s new. You want to give fans something that hasn’t necessarily been done, or it’s just so against the fanbase.”

On what he wants to do with The Mogul Affiliates: “I’m going to take these guys and make something that you didn’t know it’s what you wanted, and that’s going to take time to do. Having Parker kind of slowly wipe that [Lesnar] comparison away. I don’t want him to be compared to anybody, I don’t want my other man to be compared to anybody either, especially since he’s so new.”