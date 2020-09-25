wrestling / News
T-BAR Explains Why Mia Yim Is Now RECKONING
As previously reported, Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez will be RECKONING and RETALIATION as members of RETRIBUTION and now T-BAR has explained Yim’s name. The fellow RETRIBUTION member took to Twitter after Yim became tweeting from the new account, noting:
“She’s @WWE’s RECKONING. Here to end the borrowed time you’ve all been living on.”
She’s @WWE’s RECKONING. Here to end the borrowed time you've all been living on. https://t.co/8v0ZTZCgQ7
— T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) September 25, 2020
As for RECKONING herself, she has been firing back at fans who are being critical of the stable’s names, as you can see below:
Are we suppose to take you seriously when you can’t even spell Retribution? https://t.co/huRbIriSZw
— Reckoning (@ReckoningRTRBTN) September 25, 2020
Your parents must’ve been drunk conceiving you. https://t.co/XVu8TnP9Pr
— Reckoning (@ReckoningRTRBTN) September 25, 2020
You care enough to respond and follow, simp. https://t.co/WhwdrprMbO
— Reckoning (@ReckoningRTRBTN) September 25, 2020
