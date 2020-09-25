wrestling / News

T-BAR Explains Why Mia Yim Is Now RECKONING

September 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
RETRIBUTION

As previously reported, Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez will be RECKONING and RETALIATION as members of RETRIBUTION and now T-BAR has explained Yim’s name. The fellow RETRIBUTION member took to Twitter after Yim became tweeting from the new account, noting:

“She’s @WWE’s RECKONING. Here to end the borrowed time you’ve all been living on.”

As for RECKONING herself, she has been firing back at fans who are being critical of the stable’s names, as you can see below:

