T-BAR Explains Why Mia Yim Is Now RECKONING

As previously reported, Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez will be RECKONING and RETALIATION as members of RETRIBUTION and now T-BAR has explained Yim’s name. The fellow RETRIBUTION member took to Twitter after Yim became tweeting from the new account, noting:

“She’s @WWE’s RECKONING. Here to end the borrowed time you’ve all been living on.”

As for RECKONING herself, she has been firing back at fans who are being critical of the stable’s names, as you can see below:

Are we suppose to take you seriously when you can’t even spell Retribution? https://t.co/huRbIriSZw — Reckoning (@ReckoningRTRBTN) September 25, 2020

Your parents must’ve been drunk conceiving you. https://t.co/XVu8TnP9Pr — Reckoning (@ReckoningRTRBTN) September 25, 2020