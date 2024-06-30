Tag Team Match Added To This Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a new tag team match for this week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Sunday that Gallus will face off with Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe on Tuesday’s show after they’ve been at each other’s throats for the last couple weeks.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network, is:

* Street Fight: Michin vs. Jaida Parker

* New Catch Republic vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

* Gallus vs. Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe

* Wendy Choo vs. Carlee Bright

* Roxanne Perez and Lola Vice face off

* Trick Williams, Shawn Spears, Ethan Page, and Je’Von Evans sign their contract for NXT Heatwave