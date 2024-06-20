wrestling / News
Tag Team Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
June 19, 2024 | Posted by
AEW has announced a big tag team match and more for next week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Wednesday live on TBS and is the final episode before AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door:
* Owen Hart Cup Tournament First Round Match: Jay White vs. Rey Fenix
* Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland vs. Gates Of Agony
* Saraya, Anna Jay, and Harley Cameron vs. Toni Storm, Mariah May, and Mina Shirakawa
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Never Made Bobby Heenan A Manager In WCW
- Backstage Notes On Wyatt Sicks Debut, How They’ll Interact With Storylines
- Cody Rhodes Recalls an Awkward Meeting in AEW With Matt Cardona & Tony Khan
- The Undertaker Reveals on When He Knew It Was Time to Retire, Being Set on Fire