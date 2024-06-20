Tag Team Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a big tag team match and more for next week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Wednesday live on TBS and is the final episode before AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door:

* Owen Hart Cup Tournament First Round Match: Jay White vs. Rey Fenix

* Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland vs. Gates Of Agony

* Saraya, Anna Jay, and Harley Cameron vs. Toni Storm, Mariah May, and Mina Shirakawa