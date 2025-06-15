wrestling / News

Tag Team Match Announced For ROH x CMLL Global Wars Mexico

June 14, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, Tony Khan announced a tag team match for ROH x CMLL Global Wars Mexico, which will be taped on June 18. Thunder Rosa and Persephone will team up against Athena and Billie Starkz. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Athena & Billie Starkz vs. Thunder Rosa & Persephone
* Lee Moriarty vs. Blue Panther

