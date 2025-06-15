wrestling / News
Tag Team Match Announced For ROH x CMLL Global Wars Mexico
In a post on Twitter, Tony Khan announced a tag team match for ROH x CMLL Global Wars Mexico, which will be taped on June 18. Thunder Rosa and Persephone will team up against Athena and Billie Starkz. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Athena & Billie Starkz vs. Thunder Rosa & Persephone
* Lee Moriarty vs. Blue Panther
This Wednesday 6/18@CMLL_OFICIAL/@ringofhonor
Global Wars Arena México@AthenaPalmer_FG/@BillieStarkz
vs
Persephone/@thunderrosa22
After Thunder’s altercation with The Fallen Goddess, La Mera Mera will team with Persephone vs ROH Women’s World Champion Athena + Billie Starkz! pic.twitter.com/SEX4laJTtV
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 14, 2025
