\ Tag Team Title Match & More Set For Next Week's WWE NXT | 411MANIA

Tag Team Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

July 1, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 7-8-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a Tag Team Championship match and more for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Tuesday live on The CW and Netflix internationally:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Hank & Tank vs. Shean Spears & Niko Vance
* Gauntlet Match: Ricky Saints vs. The Vanity Project
* Joe Hendry & Mike Santana vs. High Ryze
* Tavion Heights vs. Charlie Dempsey
If Heights Wins He Can Leave the NQCC

