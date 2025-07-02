\ Tag Team Title Match & More Set For Next Week's WWE NXT | 411MANIA

WWE has announced a Tag Team Championship match and more for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Tuesday live on The CW and Netflix internationally:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Hank & Tank vs. Shean Spears & Niko Vance

* Gauntlet Match: Ricky Saints vs. The Vanity Project

* Joe Hendry & Mike Santana vs. High Ryze

* Tavion Heights vs. Charlie Dempsey

If Heights Wins He Can Leave the NQCC