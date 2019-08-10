wrestling / News

Tag Team Tournament to Kick Off on AEW on TNT’s Second Episode

August 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW on TNT October 9, Boston, Massachusetts

– The second episode of AEW on TNT will feature the first match in a tag team tournament, it was announced on Friday. As you can see from tweets below, after the Young Bucks defeated Private Party at House of Glory on Friday night, the Bucks announced that the two would have a rematch for the tag team tournament.

Other details of the tournament were not revealed. The second AEW on TNT takes place on October 9th in Boston, Massachusetts.

