Takumi Iroha Captures GHC Women’s Championship At NOAH Monday Magic
Takumi Iroha is the new GHC Women’s Champion, winning the title at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Monday Magic show. Iroha defeated Kouki Amarei at the event on June 2nd, ultimately hitting the champion with a Crucifix Bomb to get the win.
This is Iroha’s first run with the title and ends Amarei’s inaugural reign at 203 days. Amarei won the title in a 10-woman battle royal at the November 11th, 2024 Monday Magic show.
No Monday Magic evento realizado pela empresa NOAH ocorrido hoje, a Takumi Iroha encerrou o reinado de 203 dias da Kouki Amarei para se tornar a nova GHC Women's Champion.
Com esse resultado podemos ter uma eventual Champion vs Champion entre Takumi Iroha e Utami Hayashishita. pic.twitter.com/Mt5g2ql5bj
Takumi Iroha defeated Kouki Amarei after a Running Three to become the NEW GHC Women's Champion!#noah_ghc #pw_mg #マーベラスプロレス #MONDAYMAGIC pic.twitter.com/pleqvPz15C
