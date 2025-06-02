Takumi Iroha Captures GHC Women’s Championship At NOAH Monday Magic

Takumi Iroha is the new GHC Women’s Champion, winning the title at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Monday Magic show. Iroha defeated Kouki Amarei at the event on June 2nd, ultimately hitting the champion with a Crucifix Bomb to get the win.

This is Iroha’s first run with the title and ends Amarei’s inaugural reign at 203 days. Amarei won the title in a 10-woman battle royal at the November 11th, 2024 Monday Magic show.