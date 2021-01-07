wrestling / News
Tama Tonga and Bad Luck Fale React Negatively To Bullet Club Reunion On Dynamite
As we previously reported, there was a reunion of Bullet Club members on Dynamite as Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson and the Young Bucks appeared in a ring together for the first time in years. Both Tama Tonga and Bad Luck Fale, two current Club members in NJPW, reacted on social media.
Tonga wrote: “At this point, it’s only BulletClub when the Tongans are in it. Anything else is just guys that wished they were back in BulletClub. The #Betrayal is reeeeaaaaal”
Fale added: “Cease and desist!? #Toosweet that”
At this point, it’s only BulletClub when the Tongans are in it. Anything else is just guys that wished they were back in BulletClub https://t.co/8wnwlybt7y
— Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) January 6, 2021
— Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) January 7, 2021
The #Betrayal is reeeeaaaaal
— Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) January 7, 2021
Cease and desist!? #Toosweet that
— Rogue General (@TOKSFALE) January 7, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Batista, Mustafa Ali, Titus O’Neil & More React to Insurrection Attempt in Washington, DC
- NXT Talent Was Planned For Last Week’s Smackdown For Main Event Angle
- Mick Foley Wants Vince McMahon to Remove Donald Trump From the WWE Hall of Fame
- Goldberg and Drew McIntyre Segment From RAW Hurt By Timing Issues, Details On Original Plan