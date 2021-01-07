wrestling / News

Tama Tonga and Bad Luck Fale React Negatively To Bullet Club Reunion On Dynamite

January 7, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Tama Tonga

As we previously reported, there was a reunion of Bullet Club members on Dynamite as Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson and the Young Bucks appeared in a ring together for the first time in years. Both Tama Tonga and Bad Luck Fale, two current Club members in NJPW, reacted on social media.

Tonga wrote: “At this point, it’s only BulletClub when the Tongans are in it. Anything else is just guys that wished they were back in BulletClub. The #Betrayal is reeeeaaaaal

Fale added: “Cease and desist!? #Toosweet that

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bad Luck Fale, Bullet Club, Tama Tonga, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading