Tama Tonga and Bad Luck Fale React Negatively To Bullet Club Reunion On Dynamite

As we previously reported, there was a reunion of Bullet Club members on Dynamite as Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson and the Young Bucks appeared in a ring together for the first time in years. Both Tama Tonga and Bad Luck Fale, two current Club members in NJPW, reacted on social media.

Tonga wrote: “At this point, it’s only BulletClub when the Tongans are in it. Anything else is just guys that wished they were back in BulletClub. The #Betrayal is reeeeaaaaal”

Fale added: “Cease and desist!? #Toosweet that”

