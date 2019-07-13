Tamina Snuka Believed To Have Suffered Concussion At Live Event

As we reported last night, it was believed that Tamina Snuka suffered some sort of injury at a WWE event in Augusta, Maine, as she was looked at by trainers following a tag team loss with Sarah Logan to Dana Brooke and Naomi. PWInsider reports that it’s believed the injury is a concussion, which she likely received when she was hit with a knee from Naomi by mistake, before getting pinned with a split-legged moonsault. She was eventually helped to the back.