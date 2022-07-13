Tamina Snuka Offers To Teach Cardi B To Wrestle

As previously reported, Cardi B recently made a reference to Jimmy Snuka in her latest track, then said that she loved pro wrestling. Tamina Snuka and Natalya both commented at the time, stating they loved her. In a new post, Tamina offered to teach Cardi B how to wrestle.

She wrote: “I KNOW RIGHT!!! It’s hella dope. I heard it the day it dropped!! I luv me some @iamcardib. Maybe I should teach her to go off the top ropes on some peeps.”