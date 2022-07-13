wrestling / News
Tamina Snuka Offers To Teach Cardi B To Wrestle
July 13, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, Cardi B recently made a reference to Jimmy Snuka in her latest track, then said that she loved pro wrestling. Tamina Snuka and Natalya both commented at the time, stating they loved her. In a new post, Tamina offered to teach Cardi B how to wrestle.
She wrote: “I KNOW RIGHT!!! It’s hella dope. I heard it the day it dropped!! I luv me some @iamcardib. Maybe I should teach her to go off the top ropes on some peeps.”
I KNOW RIGHT!!! It’s hella dope🙌🏽
I heard it the day it dropped!!
I luv me some @iamcardib 🔥😎Maybe I should teach her to go off the top ropes on some peeps😏🤟🏽 https://t.co/jn3CVswwLR
— Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) July 13, 2022
